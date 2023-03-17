John Mahama is the only saviour for Ghana beyond 2024 – Yamin

Joseph Yamin, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said the executives of the opposition party will ensure that former president John Mahama wins the 2024 general elections.

He said the national executives of the party have put in place pragmatic steps that will secure a resounding victory for the NDC and Mahama.



“I will advocate that the best bet for the NDC is John Mahama,” he said in an interview with Prince Kwabena Minkah on Dwaboase and added “Our core operation is to win power for the NDC and make John Mahama the president in 2025.”



Asked about why he was publicly campaigning for the former president while a national executive of the party, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister said, the NDC ought to be serious and present Mahama who could face the governing NPP squarely.



“The ND should be serious; There is no time to play; there is no time for gambling. The only person who can save this country is John Dramani Mahama.”



Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Yamin emphasised

John Mahama who led the NDC into the elections 2020 declared to run for President in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the NDC on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



So far, three persons have picked presidential nomination forms of the opposition NDC to contest former president John Mahama in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.



They are ex-Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, and UK-based business man Ernest Kobeah.



Political analysts have said Mahama stands tall among those contesting him because of his track record as a former president and flagbearer.



It is for this reason that Yamin wants all NDC members to rally behind Mahama ahead of the party’s primaries in May.