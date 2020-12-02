John Mahama most committed to women empowerment - Naana Jane

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Albert Aggrey, Contributor

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof.Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has asserted that NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is the most committed Candidate for women empowerment in this year’s elections. This is demonstrated not only in her selection as Running Mate but the pragmatic policies of the party to improve the lives of women and Ghanaians.

Prof. Naana Jane was speaking on a campaign stop at Gomoa Dominasi in the Gomoa East Constituency of the Central Region. She emphasised that the NDC People’s Manifesto caters to issues that affect all Ghanaians but more with women. She cited how CHPS compounds benefits women more and the Free Primary Health Policy which will meet many women’s healthcare needs.



In addition, John Mahama’s promise to reserve appointments for women and gender-balanced youth development and entrepreneurship policies will uplift many of women in Ghana.



Prof. Naana Jane asked for the people’s vote for John Dramani Mahama as President to make her Ghana’s first female Vice President and get on with the work of tackling poverty and development issues.

The Chiefs of Dominasi and the Gomoa Akyempim traditional area commended the Running Mate for taking up the challenge to serve as a boost for women and called for a peaceful election.



Party functionaries present called on people to reject the NPP at this year's polls and vote for the people’s party committed to all.



Prof. Naana Jane urged the residents of Gomoa East to vote for the NDC’s John Mahama and Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo.

