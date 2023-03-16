John Mahama planning to change the constitution to stay in power for 8 years – Kusi Boafo alleges

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms secretariat, Thomas Kusi Boafo, has alleged that former president John Dramani Mahama is planning to modify Ghana's constitution if he wins the 2024 general elections in order to extend his tenure in office.

Kusi Boafo urged Ghanaians to ignore the former president because he has sinister plans for contesting in the general election.



He further asserted that John Mahama will bribe parliamentarians into supporting his effort to amend the constitution.



“He will change it, he will do it, he will have the parliament, he will buy them, he will buy them with millions of cedis and dollars and they will say yeah yeah…so nobody should encourage the coming back of John Dramani Mahama because he’s pursuing eight years under the disguise of four years,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, On March 15, 2023, Kusi Boafo alleged further that: “John Dramani Mahama wants to stage a quasi-coup. He’s staging a quasi-coup…he has called some people and told them that he wants to do a constitutional arrangement, hoping that the NPP will not accept it and definitely a lot of NPP people will say no.



“This is what he wants to do, he’s preparing a proposal document for change in the constitution system so that he can run for eight years.

“So, when we vote for him, in an unlikely situation, he will change Ghana’s constitution. John Mahama will change Ghana’s constitution in 2025 November... he will call it continued governance, and Ghanaians must prepare. All the statements that he has been saying, the boot for boot, the all die be die and so on… these are illogical statements, for those ones we can forgive him.



“But the fundamental statement of John Dramani Mahama is, I will like to change the constitution to suit me. John Dramani Mahama wants to stay in power for eight years in Ghana. And that is what Ghanaians must not accept,” Kusi Boafo alleged.







AM/SARA