John Mahama pledges ‘Gold Board’ to augment small scale mining activities

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama has promised to establish a Gold Board should his party, the National Democratic Congress be given the nod in the upcoming December elections.

The board, according to the flagbearer of the NDC, will take charge of the sale of gold in the country as well as ensuring the best practices relating to small scale mining are enforced.



Speaking during a tour of the Brong Ahafo Region, the NDC flagbearer told a gathering of chiefs and people that the board will also provide loans to persons with small scale mining concessions.

“We will institute the Gold Board just like the COCOBOD. The Gold Board will be in charge of all small-scale mining activities across the country. Also, the board will support persons that have concessions but lack money with loans,” he pledged.



“The board will also support miners who need excavators with one and will employ graduates from the University of Mines and Technology to manage the activities of miners. The employees of the board will help miners mine responsibly,” John Mahama added.