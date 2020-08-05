General News

John Mahama registers for voter ID card

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, today acquired his voter Identification card at a registration centre at Bole in the Savannah Region, to enable him partake in the upcoming elections on December 7.

John Dramani Mahama who was received by a large crowd, called on Ghanaians to endeavour to acquire their voter's identification cards to enable them vote come December 7.



Addressing the media on the sidelines, former president, John Dramani Mahama said, the recent incidents of violence reported in the ongoing registration is a deliberate attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to remain in power, he therefore urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to register so they will kick out the NPP.

The former President is expected to spend four more days in the region as he will be visiting some registration centres and communities in the Savanna, Northern, Oti and Volta Regions.

