John Mahama set for Central Regional campaign tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, will begin a five-day campaign tour of the Central Region on Wednesday.

He will visit the family of the deceased Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman in Mankesim, address chiefs and people in many constituencies across the region as well as meet with religious leaders, canoe owners, fishermen and fishmongers.



Mr Mahama will also interact with hawkers, market women, commercial drivers, identifiable groups, small scale miners, farmers, hairdressers and dressmakers, among others.

He will focus on job creation, his plan to roll out Free Primary Healthcare up to the level of district hospitals as well as plans to provide opportunities and employable skills for the youth through state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).



Mr Mahama will wrap up his tour of the Central Region on Sunday.

