John Mahama sounds like he’s already accepted defeat – NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama as a presidential candidate who has already accepted defeat.

According to the NPP, John Mahama has consistently dedicated his campaign platforms to rubbishing the good fortunes of the Ghanaian people.



This comes after the former president in a recent campaign tour alleged amongst other things that the Akufo-Addo-led government has given weapons to party vigilantes to disrupt the peace and security in the country.



He is quoted to have said “The government which is supposed to protect Ghanaians by retooling the security agencies such as the police and the military with guns and bulletproof vests. This government has given these weapons to their party vigilantes and you see them using the weapons at the expense of the state security personnel.”



Responding to this allegations, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Interior, Seth Kwame Acheampong speaking on behalf of the NPP vehemently condemned the former president’s comments.



He said, “We strongly condemn these distasteful remarks by candidate Mahama and recent attempts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to politicise our security service forces.”

Seth Acheampong further dispelled the allegations branding them as totally “false and unfounded.”



“He ought to be ashamed of himself. John Mahama has been using his campaign rallies not so much to rally support for his message as he has no message. Increasingly, he is sounding more and more like a candidate who has already accepted defeat”.



Seth Acheampong was speaking at a press conference in Accra, November 2, 2020.



