John Mahama starts Western-North tour

Former President, John Dramani Mahama in a campaign mood

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday, 4 October 2020, commenced a tour of the Western-North Region.

Prior to this, the former President wrapped up his tour of the Ahafo Region on Saturday, after completing a tour of the Bono Region.



While in the Western-North Region, Mr Mahama will interact with chiefs, farmers, artisans and the general public.



The NDC flagbearer plans to focus on the party's policies in the people’s manifesto aimed at improving agriculture and the quality of life of farmers, especially cocoa farmers.



Skills training, state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme, and Free Technical, Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) will also not be left out.

Mr Mahama will highlight the NDC’s manifesto plan to roll out a free universal healthcare programme under which the general public can access healthcare for free all the way up to district hospitals.



The former president also plans to promote the NDC’s plan to create one million jobs over a four-year period as well as the Big Push plan to invest GH¢2billion every year in infrastructure for the next five years to stimulate the economy, revive the construction sector and create jobs.



