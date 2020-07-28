Politics

John and Jane can't do it alone, lets be united - Asiedu Nketia to NDC

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the oposing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has warned that the party risks losing the 2020 polls with a divided front.

He has, therefore, challenged members of the umbrella family to close their ranks and work hard to recapture power, adding “former President John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang cannot do it alone.”



According to him, the ticket of former President John Mahama and his running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Agenda do not have the magic band to easily win power if they the party members do not work extremely hard.



Making remarks at the official outdooring of Professor Opoku-Agyemang on Monday evening, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia said, “What is important is that the decisions [Professor Opoku-Agyemang nomination] must satisfy the greatest number of our party members. And so after a decision has been taken, our duty is to close our ranks, rally around our leadership and make sure that the mission of rescuing Ghana is accomplished.”



“This is the time for party members to collectively take ownership of the future John Mahama government. If we all sit aside and expect that President Mahama and Jane have magic to bring us to power, eventually when the power is going to be John Mahama and Jane's government where will you be”.

He, however, emphasized, “if we get our weight and put our shoulders to the wheel, whether we are identified for praise or not and we do a little bit we can in our various ways get the government to emerge, we will truly be an NDC government”.



The NDC lost the 2016 elections to the ruling NPP by almost a million votes but the party that has launched a rescue mission agenda, which is bent on recapturing power during the December 7, 2020 elections.





