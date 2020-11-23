Join us now if you believed in Rawlings – NDP woos electorates

Secretary-General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong

The leadership of the National Democratic Party has asked all Ghanaians who truly supported the ideologies of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings to choose them instead of the National Democratic Congress.

According to them, the NDC – formed by the late president in 1992 – has only resorted to politicizing their founder’s death over the past weeks.



Addressing the media in a brief encounter, Secretary-General of the NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong said even when Jerry John Rawlings was alive, the leadership of the party he founded created a rift and almost rejected him.



Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong said; “Our message to all those true Rawlings loyalists and disciples and probity and accountability is this, join the NDP now and let’s work together to honour what JJ believed in.”

Adding that; “Clearly, if you have a true believer in JJ you cannot honour his memory by choosing a candidate who together with his backers sowed discord between JJ and the party he founded and worked hard to discredit Mrs. Rawlings…”



The NDP which has the wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as flagbearer further predicted a massive defeat for the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC in the upcoming polls.



They also debunked media reports that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has withdrawn from the December 7 presidential race.