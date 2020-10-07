Join us unravel faces behind attacks – Asogli Youth to Homeland Study Group

Charles Kudzordzi, Founder and leader of Homeland Study group

Members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation have been asked to prove that they are not complicit in recent attacks in Volta Region by assisting the security agencies identify the perpetrators of the acts.

The Asogli State Youth and Warriors have in a statement challenged members of group to avail themselves to the security agencies who are investigating last month’s disturbances.



They also appealed to chiefs and traditional rulers in the region to help the government stamp out the group.



“We, therefore, want to lend our fullest support to the call of our traditional leaders on the warriors to rise up and protect citizens to complement the efforts of the state security apparatus since security is a shared responsibility. We also call our sister traditional rulers to be on high alert in the Volta Region to put their warriors on high alert, so we can protect our heritage.



“We are therefore throwing a challenge to the separatist group to join us and the warriors to join the state security to unravel the notorious perpetrators of this criminal act,” convenor of the group, Fafa Degbor, said at a press conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



The call by the Asogli State Youth is a response to a statement by Papavi that his group played no role in the attacks on police stations and STC buses by alleged members of a secessionist group.

Leader of the group, Charles Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi denied any involvement in the attacks, stating that his group will not use violent means to push through their demands.



He said that he has so far collaborated with the police and security agencies and has no hand in the attacks.



“The Homeland Study Group Foundation is a peaceful group; a peace-loving group, a peace-generating group, a peacemaking group.



“I have made myself available to the police and to the security agencies on several occasions. Anytime they wanted me, I went there, we had a discussion and then I came home.



“I have on two occasions written to the government of Ghana and the President to have us sit down and have this matter discussed at a round table conference. No attention has been paid to the letter,” Papavi postulated.