Jomoro MP-elect recounts near-death experience at the hands of suspected NPP supporters

Dorcas Afo Toffey, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Jomoro Constituency is undergoing treatment following an attack on her by suspected supporters of the New Patriotic Party on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The home of the newly-elected MP was vandalized by machete-wielding youth who allegedly went after her life.



Narrating the ordeal to media men, Afo Toffey mentioned one Eric Muah and the wife of the regional chairman of the NPP as being behind the attack.



“I was in my room when I heard the noise so I came out to ask them what they were doing. I saw Eric Muah and Aya, the wife of the regional chairman who shouted that ‘she’s home, she’s home’. So after she said that one of the guy scaled the wall and shouted that he was going to kill me. He was holding a machete and a big stick. He also had pepper spray and sprayed but I rushed back so he didn’t really get me. Then he threw the stick at me which hit the sofa in front of the room I was standing so I quickly rushed to my room”.



“They were just throwing stones and used tasers on my door. They also attacked my bodyguard and hit him with a stick. Some of my boys who came latter to save me also sustained injuries. I got some injuries while running for my life. They had machetes and said they were going to butcher me”, she recounted.



The Executives of the NDC in the constituency have condemned the attack and called on the police to arrest perpetrators.

The police have also pledged to ensure that anyone involved is dealt with in accordance with the law.



Afo Toffey is one of two NDC MP-elects who have been attacked since the declaration of the election results.



The Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe was also attacked by armed men.



The MP sustained wounds and is also undergoing treatment.



