Jomoro MP empowers youth

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Paul Essien

Paul Essien, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region as part of his efforts to help the youth in the area acquire skills in apprenticeship, has supported hairdresser graduands with seven new dryers.

Additionally, the NPP's Lawmaker also presented an amount of one thousand edis (GH¢1,000) to Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Half Assini Zone for shaping the lives of the youth in the constituency.



Commending the Jomoro MP after the gesture over the weekend at Half Assini, the NPP Communications Director in the region, Miss Louisa Arde stated that: "the MP believes in teaching the Youth how to fish instead of giving them fish".



She also congratulated the graduands and urged them to pursue more learning due to the dynamics in their profession.

Between the months of February and May 2020, the MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs who promised to raise the standard of education and academic performance in the constituency has helped in recruiting Ninety (90) youth as new teachers with different qualifications in education to fill the staff deficiencies in the constituency.



Speaking to the media, Paul Essien, the Jomoro MP said that "an individual is only for the parents when in the womb but as soon as the baby comes out, he or she belongs to the whole nation".



He, therefore, pledged to continue supporting enterprising youth since he believes in teaching people how to fish.

