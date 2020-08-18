Regional News

Jomoro NDC Campaign Team inaugurated

The NDC Ahead of the December polls is inaugerating campaign teams in the various constituencies

The Jomoro Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its Campaign Team for the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The 29-member Team has Mr Anthony Armah-Benle as Chairman.



The members are Mesdammes Agnes Nwiah, Monica Boameyeh, Abba Mohammed and Messieurs Henry Alimah, Alex Kwaw, Stephen Blay, Francis Morkeh, Ahmed Adams, Patrick Ellonu, J.E. Ackah, a former MP, George Blay Morkeh, and Sylvester Daddieh Morkeh, former DCE for Jomoro.



The others are Messuers Berlia Benson, Kwasi Yankey, Kennedy Yankey, Francis Nweanah, Francis Tayi, Dr Francis Horbah and Leo Kofi Amenlemah, an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2016 elections.



The rest are Messieurs Akatia Kwaidoo, Francis Amihere, Benedict Boadi, Emmanuel Ndarko Benle, Paul Nyamekye, Dominic Eduful and Francis Bleboo.

Mr Ebenezer Eshun, the Western Regional Vice Chairman of the Party, accompanied by the Deputy Regional Women's Organizer, Ms Charlotte Cobbinah, inaugurated the team.



He advised members to work hard and be vigilant to win back the Jomoro seat come December 7.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Ms Dorcas Affo Toffey, congratulated the team members and urged them to go the extra mile to ensure victory for the Party.

