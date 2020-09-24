Jomoro NDC parliamentary candidate inaugurates new party office at Ezinlibo

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro Constituency, Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey popularly known as 'Jomoro Yaa Asantewaa' has inaugurated a brand new office complex for the Ezinlibo NDC ward.

Funded by the party members and supported by the Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Candidate, the edifice would serve as a meeting centre ahead of the incoming general elections.



It has been equipped with computers, printers, ceiling fans, chairs, NDC calendars, posters of John Mahama and the Jomoro NDC Parliamentary candidate.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey commended the NDC executives of Ezinlibo for the project and called on other branches of the party to emulate what they have done.



"The Ezinlibo NDC ward has done well for being the first to get their own party office among the 34 wards in the Jomoro Constituency and I hope the other wards will come and learn from the Ezinlibo NDC", she stated.

She took the opportunity to charge the NDC members to work hard to enable the party retain power in the upcoming elections.



"...The NPP was first to launch their manifesto but because there is nothing good in their manifesto so they have stopped talking about it and always talking about we the NDC Manifesto, the NDC manifesto has better Programmes of which the Ezinlibo Community will benefit"



The Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Armah Ben Armah Benle also lauded the Ezinlibo NDC Executives for the project.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to charge party members to participate in the on-going voters' exhibition exercise.

