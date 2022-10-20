Joseph Yammin officially declares intention to contest for NDC National Organiser position

Former Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, Joseph Yammin

The former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has officially declared his intention to contest for the party’s National Organiser position in the upcoming national elections.

Joseph Yammin made his intentions known in a tweet, he shared on Thursday, October 20, 2022.



The tweet which had a colourful campaign poster of Yammin was captioned: “The journey to be national organizer starts today."



Joseph Yammin, aside from serving as the NDC Secretary for the Ashanti Region, has served in various positions in the party and NDC governments.



He served as the former Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture under the government of John Dramani Mahama. Former President Mahama also appointed him as the Deputy National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) after he lost his position as deputy sports minister.



He is expected to contest the incumbent National Organizer, Joseph Akamba in the race.

Other persons who have indicated their intention to contest for the NDC National Organiser position include Mahdi Jibril and the current Deputy National Organiser of the party, Chief Biney and Henry Osei Akoto.



The national executive election of the NDC is slated for December 17, 2022.



Also, the party will hold its constituency executive election from Saturday, October 22, 2022, to Sunday, October 23, 2022.



The journey to be national organizer starts today pic.twitter.com/iV5mWaHeYP — Joseph Yammin (@joseph_yammin) October 20, 2022

