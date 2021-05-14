Journalist attacks: I was ignorant, forgive me - Affail Monney begs after gaffe

The Outgoing Ghana Journalist Association president, Roland Affail Monney, has apologized to journalists over some incentive comments he made after the abuse and arrest meted out to Citi FM/TV Journalist Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

According to Mr Monney, he granted an interview in Kumasi to Joy FM without having full details of what had happened, hence he faulted the journalist for ethical breach.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Friday, May 14, 2021, Mr Monney stated that he acted based on his instincts and condemned the act of the journalist for filming a video of the Ministry of National Security.



“Admittedly, the information I had was sketchy. So I reluctantly went ahead to speak to the issue. I began by instinctively and profoundly expressing my tenderest solicitude to and fullest solidarity with the two journalists. Indeed, I faulted Caleb whom I thought was ‘openly’ filming a video at the Ministry of National Security. I, however, added pointedly that the alleged ethical breach did not, and does justify the inordinate use of force and intimidatory tactics against the poor journalist,” he said.



Condemnation



He further condemned the act of the National Security operatives for invading the premise of the media entity.

“I roundly condemned the ‘massive’ invasion of Citi FM premises by security operatives to scale up the degree of intimidation against the entire staff and management. I again said that the response by these security operatives was totally out of proportion to the so-called offence by Caleb. It clearly violated the law of proportionality,” he added.



Rendering apology



However, Mr Monney noted that following the availability of information to him now, the act of the security operatives was inhumane and therefore has apologized to the journalists.



“I, therefore, render my sincerest apology for any misimpression created that I was insensitive to the plight of the journalists but excited about the excesses by the National Security operatives. Indeed, those excesses pass for wickedness at its most naked nastiness. And I totally denounce it,” he stated.



Background

Meanwhile, Citi FM/TV Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo were arrested last Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after the National Security Operative invaded their premises over what they term as “Illegal filming of the Ministry of the National Security.”



According to the National security operations, Caleb filmed the Security zone without permission and forwarded the Zoe hence, the reason she was also arrested for questioning.



But according to Caleb who narrated the ordeal after his release, he was brutally abused and slapped several times during his interrogation.



He said he had to deny his ethnicity to avoid several slaps and beatings from the National Security operatives.



