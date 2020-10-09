Journalists more important than MPs – Akua Donkor

Leader of the United Front Party, Akua Donkor

Founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akua Donkor has posited that the media contributes more to the development and smooth running of Ghana than Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to her, Journalists are sources of information with which the nation run and even the police relies on the media to fight crime.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Akua Donkor said, “Journalists are of great significance as opposed to MP’s. Even before an MP or police hear something, it is through the media”.



The Presidential aspirant noted that the importance of the media has been undervalued for some time now and promised to put in place measures to support the media do its work effectively and efficiently should she win at the December 7 polls.



Akua Donkor mentioned that as President, she will give every media house in the country vehicles and provide them with free fuel to go about their daily activities.



“I’ll give every station a car and provide them with free fuel so that they can work hard and feed us with accurate information”.

Answering how she will fund this promise, the commercial farmer noted that Ghana is a rich country which should be giving out loans to other countries because of her rich natural resources.



“I’ll make sure that our oil resources are refined here in Ghana and we will make more money. If Libya has done so well by depending on its oil resources, we can do better as we have oil resources and several other natural resources.



Akua Donkor who is the flag bearer of the United Front Party proving how she cherishes media personalities is running for the 2020 general elections with radio host, Adakabre Frimpong.



