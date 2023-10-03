Joyce Bawah reacts to fake memo of US$1.5m Mahama cash for #OccupyBoG protest

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has reacted to a fake memo circulated on social media purportedly from the office of her boss.

The memo is reported to have been circulated by Ato Kwamena Forson, a Deputy Director of IT of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The said memo, allegedly signed by an aide to the former president and dated October 2, was to communicate monetary support from Mahama's office for the October 3 protest by the Minority Caucus and other interest groups, against the leadership of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



The supposed memo read in part: “We wish to inform you that 1,500,000 USD has been released to the NDC Parliamentary Leadership for the mobilization and motivation of participants for the Ocupy BoG demonstration.”



It also alluded to an earlier disbursement of some 500,000 USD for local-level engagements as released to the NDC leadership.



But reacting to the memo, Joyce Bawah wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that:

"Even a kid knows nothing like this will come from our stables. NPP and their shameless politicking!!!"





