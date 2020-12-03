Juaben youth walk for peace ahead of December 7 elections

The event was organized by the Municipal Directorate of the National Youth Authority

Youth groups in the Juaben Municipality have walked through some principal streets of the town to preach peace ahead of the December 7, general elections.

The event which was organized by the Municipal Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) aimed at encouraging the youth to acknowledge and uphold the relevance of cooperation and political tolerance in the upcoming elections.



Ms. Gloria Adams, Municipal Director of NYA told the Ghana News Agency during the walk that the youth played a critical role in the promotion of peace and a violent free atmosphere in the elections.



The walk she said was targeted at educating and sensitizing the youth on the need to utilize their strength and exuberance to help in nation-building, rather than engaging in conflicts and crimes.

Ms. Adams commended the youth in the area for their massive participation in the walk and said it showed their commitment to promote peace before, during, and after the elections.



She said Ghana had a strong and vibrant youth who needed to be protected and appealed to political parties to always educate their youth to maintain peace at all times to strengthen the country’s democratic dispensation.



Mr. Kodjo Adjormadoh, Municipal Director of NCCE stressed the need for the nation to invest in the training and development of the youth to enable them to lead in the country’s socio-economic transformation agenda.