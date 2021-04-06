Judge in NAM1 fraud case takes leave, case adjourned to May 27

CEO of Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1)

The Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned the case in which Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 is standing trial to May 27.

This was because, the sitting judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah has taken her leave.



In court on Tuesday when all the parties were present, the Clerk of the Court announced her instructions to adjourn the cases to later dates.



The case of NAM 1 who was in court with heavy security presence was adjourned to May 27.



Warning



At the last court sitting on March 2, the court warned it would be forced to strike out the case in which the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) has been arraigned for fraud.

The court was unhappy about the delay on the part of the prosecution to file the necessary documents to commence the trial.



On that day, ASP Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor in the case, again prayed to the court, to give them more time be to able to file their witness statement and other documents.



It was the case of the prosecution that, the number of victims involved in the case is over 16,000 people and therefore more time would be required by the prosecution to do the necessary investigations.



ASP Asare prayed with the court for time and begged the court not to strike out the case.



Background

October 1, 2020, ASP Asare told the court that the prosecution is hopeful the trial will commence that legal year.



According to him, ASP Asare, “the instructions from our solicitors is that they are working hard to forward their advice to the court.”



He told the court that “as we begin the legal year, this matter will be commenced” before praying court to grant them an adjournment.”.



While acknowledging that the prosecution appears to “always come here with one story or the other” ASP Asare prayed the court to “indulge us,” over the delay.



Charges

NAM1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



On July 20 2020, ASP Asare told the court that, they were seriously working to advise the court on the matter.

He said when the advice is ready they will issue hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court to do the needful.



Bail



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.