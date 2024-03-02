Judgement debts saga: African Automobile only paid GH¢28k from over GH¢10 trillion claims – AG

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has said that the legitimate claim of African Automobile Limited, which went to court seeking over GH¢10 trillion in judgment debt, was GH¢28, 000.

The AG said the amount legitimately owed African Automobile, (the plaintiff) has since been paid.



“It is the contention of the A-G that the plaintiff’s legitimate claim was in the sum of GH¢28,000, which has been paid,” the Attorney General stated.



In a press statement issued on Friday, March 1, 2024, and signed by Godfred Yeboah Dame, the AG, said the amounts of actual judgment debt payments avoided by the state from 2021 to date are well over GH¢10 trillion.



The statement from the AG also listed six other cases where the state had avoided judgment debt payments.



Details of “Suit No. RPC/345/2007 – African Automobile Ltd vrs. Ministry of Employment & Manpower Development & The Attorney-General,” which went to court to claim over GH₵10 trillion, is explained as follows:

“On 31st July, 2009, the High Court granted judgment in favour of the plaintiff and awarded simple interest on the sum claimed. On 24th February, 2011, the Court of Appeal awarded interest at the rate of 10% compounded monthly on the sum claimed.



“On 26th April, 2021, the High Court granted an order for garnishee nisi in the sum of GH¢10,331,841,859,411.20 in favour of the plaintiff.



“A challenge of the order for garnishee nisi by the Attorney- General led to the plaintiff drastically revising its claim to GH¢3,615,826,184,388.24, which the High Court confirmed.



“Dissatisfied, the A-G on 19th June, 2023, instituted a fresh action against the judgment creditor to set aside the entire judgment against the State – SUIT No. GJ/0956/23.



