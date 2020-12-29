Judges will do the right thing – Muntaka says as NDC prepares to go to Supreme Court

File photo: Supreme Court of Ghana

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares to challenge the 2020 presidential results at the Supreme Court, Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka, is hopeful the judges will grant the party’s reliefs.

The party hopes that evidence it will present will justify its claim that its candidate, John Dramani Mahama, won the elections and not Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as declared by the Electoral Commission.



“I want to believe that our judges are also rational. They will have to be mindful of the consequences of whatever decision that they take because it becomes the norm thereafter, and I want to believe that they will do the right thing,” he said.



He made the comments on PM Express, a current affairs programme on Joy News that aired on Monday, December 28, 2020.



The Minority Chief Whip of the outgoing 7th Parliament also said the NDC will proceed to court because whatever the outcome, Ghana’s democracy will be enriched.



He said this in response to suggestions by the host of the discussion programme, Evans Mensah, that it is not likely that the judges will overturn the decision of the EC.



“Whether the outcome goes well for you or doesn’t go well for you, it adds to the democratic credentials of the country. It becomes precedent,” he said.





NDC and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, are preparing to go to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December, 29, to pray the apex court to order a recount of the presidential ballots.



A member of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has revealed that the opposition party will also challenge the results declared and gazetted for some parliamentary seats.



The NDC and Mr Mahama believe the recently held presidential and parliamentary polls were not credible because they did not follow the due voter verification processes and EC officials swapped pink sheet figures to favour the incumbent.



According to the EC, Mr Mahama obtained 47.4% of the total votes cast, while Nana Akufo-Addo got 51.6% of the votes.



