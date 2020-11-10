Judgment was written for High Court judge to read - Disqualified UFP leader claims

Leader of UFP, Nana Agyenim Boateng

Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, who was disqualified from the presidential race has expressed disappointment in the dispensation of justice by an Accra High Court judge.

The disqualified aspirant who sought redress at the High Court claims the judgement delivered by presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeetey, was written and orchestrated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on a live interview on Onua FM he said, “The judgment was written for the judge to read and, you know what, I will say worse of this anytime,” he noted.



He further argued amid persuasion of retraction from the host that, “If you don’t know anything about it, I have said it, if they like they should call me; enough is enough to have our right.”



Nana Agyenim Boateng was one of the five aspirants who were disqualified by the Electoral Commission October 19, 2020.

On November 9, Mr Agyenim Boateng and his team were thrown out of court after he challenged his disqualification. He also demanded the court to place an interlocutory injunction on the upcoming December polls.



But the court held that the entire country would be at a risk should his request be granted.



Aside Nana Agyenim Boateng, other disqualified aspirants included; independent candidates Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Kwasi Busumburu of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the UPP’s Akwasi Addae Odike.



According to the EC, the disqualified aspirants flouted some of the EC’s technical and IT protocols in the nomination documents. While some submitted forged and non-existent signatures to the Electoral Commission.