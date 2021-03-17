'Juju loving' Ewe textbooks: Your explanation for leak is 'irrational' - Kwesi Pratt to publisher

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has taken the explanations given by the publisher of the controversial History textbooks with a pinch of salt.

A Ghanaian local publishing house, Badu Nkansah Limited, publisher of the controversial textbooks says the books were leaked and that they intended not for them to be on the market yet since it has not fully met the assessment criteria of the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA).



The books comprise History of Ghana for Basic 6 by Golden Publications which carries distasteful information about Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP, History of Ghana Textbook 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications which features “A song that shows the Ewes identity” and Golden English Basic 4 by Golden Publications which displays “Efo agrees to prepare juju for the players” on page 17.



The books have been described as offensive and derogatory after it described Ewes as ''juju loving'' people and also undermined their identity among others.



Spokesperson for the publisher, Mark Osei, speaking in an interview with Neat FM has apologized for the ''offensive description'' of Ewes in the publication.



“We sincerely regret this which won’t happen again'', he told host Akwasi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show ''Ghana Montie''.



He explained that although the book had satisfied most of the technical content requirements, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) had informed them to work on certain aspects of the book to meet the expectations of the new curriculum but somehow the books found its way into the market.

Mark Osei revealed copies of the book were leaked but assured the public they're recalling the books and burn them.



“It’s unfortunate, all we will say is sorry but I can assure you that we will retrieve all and burn them in the public”, he said.



But Kwesi Pratt Jnr finds the reasons ridiculous, asking how come the books got unto the market if indeed the publisher knows nothing about the leak.



To him, the explanation given doesn't add up saying ''this book has been printed and spotted in many book shops. This is not accidental. It's not like the publisher has printed about 50 or 100 for approval and so on. The book has been printed in large quantities. So, what they are saying is irrational; I can't accept it!''.



Mr. Pratt made his comments during a panel discussion with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.