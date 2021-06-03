June 3 Disaster: Group demands punishment on culpable officials

It has been six years since the June 3rd disaster occured

The OneGhana Movement is demanding justice for the victims of the June 3, 2015 flood and fire disaster.

Today [June 3, 2021] marks exactly six years since Ghana witnessed heavy rainfall which culminated into severe flooding in parts of the country and subsequent loss of lives in a related fire incident.



But six years on, some victims and bereaved families who were promised compensation by the state have still not received support.



Consequently, a civil society group, the OneGhana Movement, is demanding that officials found culpable be held accountable and fair compensations granted to victims and the bereaved families.



In a statement issued on June 3, 2021, the group said it is their hope that while the court case continues, “the pursuit of justice will not only result in fair compensations to victims and their families but will, in the end, punish officials found culpable,” and “drive the sense of accountability and responsibility on the part of citizens, corporate Ghana, and public officials.



“Public servants and politicians alike shall also recognise that they will be held accountable for their actions and inaction."

One Ghana Movement says while it acknowledges that the wheels of justice grind slowly, it is “staying the course and working to ensure that systems are put in place to guarantee that officials uphold their responsibility to the people of Ghana; and work assiduously to execute their roles to the best of their abilities.”



The June 3rd disaster still remains one of the worst experienced in Ghana when a heavy downpour was worsened by an explosion at a GOIL fuel station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle which led to the death of 150 persons and many others suffering various degrees of injuries



Read the full statement below:



