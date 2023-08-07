Just like Biblical Paul, my coming is a turning point for Ghana - Bawumia declares

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has rejected claims that he doesn’t deserve to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as he bids to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Refuting the ‘aduru meso’ mantra, Dr. Bawumia, over likened his political journey and impact on the NPP to that of the Biblical figure Paul, with a surety to ‘break the eight’ years governance cycle under the Fourth Republic.



He told delegates on his campaign tour: “sometimes great individuals emerge at pivotal moments in history, just like the Apostle Paul emerged to spread the teachings of Jesus Christ," proclaiming that “in the same way, my coming could be seen as a turning point for our nation”.



Dr. Bawumia said this at Aburi in the Eastern Region as part of his campaign tour, when he met with the delegates, urging them to vote for him to become the flagberear of the party and lead the party to win the 2024 general elections.



Addressing a gathering at the Aburi Presbyterian Women’s Training College, Dr. Bawumia explained that “I stand before you today as a testament to the transformative power of politics. My journey has been like that of Paul, who went from being a persecutor to an apostle. Similarly, I have grown and evolved within the NPP, and I believe I am the ideal and surest candidate to ‘break the eight-year cycle’’.



Dr Bawumia stressed that he had succeeded in transforming the Vice Presidency from one of docility to activism, symbolic representation to policy implementation, and from mysticism to realism.

He said he believes he can effectively lead the NPP and bring about positive change for the nation, adding that “I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am determined to bring progress and prosperity to the people of Ghana. Together, we can build a nation that thrives on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development’’.



Outlining some of his achievements, he noted that he had played a pivotal role in formulating and implementing programmes such as Zongo Development Fund, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, Gold for Oil programme, among others.



He also accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in religious and tribal politics.



Dr. Bawumia asserted that the NDC is only resorting to divisive tactics by exploiting religious and tribal sentiments for political gain.



However, he urged the delegates to be mindful of such tendencies since the NDC has no message of hope for them, adding that the party was using these strategies to appeal to specific voter base and consolidate power, rather than focusing on the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

Dr Bawumia further argued that the NDC’s approach is detrimental to the unity and progress of Ghana as a nation, and stressed the importance of politics based on issues, policies, and the overall welfare of the population, rather than identity-based divisions.



GA/SARA



