Justice Torkornoo would be a fantastic Chief Justice – Former NDC MP

Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, CJ nominee

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Hon Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, is optimistic Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo would be fantastic Chief Justice, adding he has no doubts about his ability to deliver

Hon Inusah Feseini, a lawyer and former ranking member on the constitutional and legal affairs of parliament, worked with Justice Gertrude Torkornoo even before the reason for his confidence in her competence.



“As a lawyer, I appeared before Torkornoo at the High Court before she went to the Court of Appeal. She is very friendly, but she is very firm. She will tell you in the face if you make a mistake and if things are not right, she will voice it out. And she takes her work very seriously”, Hon Insusah Fuseini told Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.coom.



“That is why I have refused to comment about her because when you tell a Ghanaian the truth, they become angry, so I decided to stay away from commenting on her,” he added.



When asked if he would urge Parliament to approve her, Inusah Fuseini said he would have done that if he had the capacity, but since Parliament can’t be directed to do what it ought to, he is also protecting himself from being cited for contempt of Parliament.

He stressed, “From what I know of her if she doesn’t change, she will be a fantastic Chief Justice.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in April, nominated Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to replace the now-retired Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



The Parliament’s Appointments Committee last Friday, May 26, vetted the Chief Justice nominee Justice Gertrude Torkorno who is yet to be approved.



The President has, however, called Parliament for her speedy approval.