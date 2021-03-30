KNUST: Students to undergo counseling over death of colleagues

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are expected to be taken through counselling sessions over the recent death of fellow students in the school.

According to Samuel Sessah, President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Institution, the student body has expressed shock over the death of three of their colleagues, an unfortunate event that occurred on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



He revealed this has resulted in tension and emotional unrest amongst students on campus.



Speaking to UniversNews, Mr. Sessah mentioned that the SRC has engaged the School’s Counselling Committee to help students recover psychologically.



“For the meantime, we’ve engaged our counsellors from the KNUST Counselling Unit on campus. We’re going to have an intensive work this week to be able to keep all our students on track. We’ve started motivating them and psyching them,” he noted.



On Saturday, March 27, 2021, three students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) died from two separate accidents.



The first two students died after they were involved in a car crash.

According to police investigations, it has shown that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve and unfortunately run into a tree.



The third accident involved a student who fell off at the Unity Hall.



The student was said to have gone to visit a friend when he blacked out, fell on the stairs of the first floor and hit the head against the wall.



He was rushed to the hospital immediately but he wasn’t able to make it.



