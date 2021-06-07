KNUST hit hard by senior staff strike

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says the senior staff strike is taking a serious toll on work at the university.

According to University Relations Officer Dr Norris Bekoe, over 70 percent of the university’s internal and external operations are handled by the senior staff, hence their strike is a big blow to the school and other affected institutions.



Senior staff association of all public universities embarked on an industrial strike over government’s non-payment of their pension schemes and adjustments of their conditions of service.



Two weeks into the strike, management of KNUST is already feeling the pinch.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Monday, June 7, Dr. Norris recounted dire effects the absence of the senior staff have been on the day-to-day administration of the institution.

He told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “critical operations like cash and cheque transactions which are led by senior staff are now vacant and you know National Service personnel can’t sign cheques and perform other direct management roles”.



Meanwhile, President of the KNUST chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG) George Anson while reiterating their core reasons for the strike, lamented that “government has decided to sideline parts of our pension packages”.



“We are in the second week since we laid down our tools and we are not resuming until our petitions are sorted out.”