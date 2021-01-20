KNUST prohibits students from social gatherings

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has placed a ban on organized social gatherings by the student body in line with measures to enforce strictly the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The authorities said organized events relating to students’ procession and sporting activities, musical concerts and get-togethers which posed a danger to the health and safety of the students are prohibited.



The University officially resumed the 2020/2021 academic year on January 09, this year, amid strict adherence to the covid 19 safety protocols.



Dr. Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, briefing the media in Kumasi, said the various student association leaders and Hall executives of the University had been served with letters of the latest development.



Additionally, the Heads of Departments, Provosts, Dean of Students and all administrative offices had been told to enforce the safety protocols to the letter.



The officer cautioned that any breach of the directives would not be tolerated by the authorities.

He asked the students to always wear their nose masks and also avoid mass gathering while on campus.



Dr. Bekoe reiterated that those who failed to undergo the necessary protocols would be denied entry into offices, residential and lecture halls.



Meanwhile, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited KNUST main campus in Kumasi, a notice of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ had been posted at all the entry points.



The various offices, residential and lecture halls also had similar notices.