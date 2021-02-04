KNUST to hold virtual matriculation ceremony for 2020/2021 fresh students

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Students admitted into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology this year will be matriculated via an online ceremony.

The decision to hold a virtual ceremony is a result of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.



The ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021.



KNUST is not the only tertiary institution that has resolved to hold a virtual matriculation ceremony.



Earlier last week, the University of Ghana announced plans to matriculate newly admitted students online.

Ghana Covid-19 situation



Over the past few days, the country has been recording an average of 600 new cases daily.



The country currently has close to 6,000 active cases per the last update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Thursday, February 4, 2021, with statistics as of 31st January 2021.



433 COVID-19 related deaths have also been recorded.