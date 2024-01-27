News

KT Hammond reportedly wins Adansi Asokwa NPP race

Kobina Tahir Hammond Adansi Asokwa NPP KT Hammond has reportedly won his re-election bid at Adansi Asokwa

Sat, 27 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has reportedly won his bid for re-election as the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa.

This happened at the Saturday, January 27, 2023, parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

More soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
