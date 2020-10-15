KUMACA students go into frenzy, chant '4 more for Nana’ in appreciation of Free SHS

Students of Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA) went into a frenzy on Wednesday evening and chanted jama songs in support of President Akuffo-Addo for the introduction of Free SHS.

Vice President Bawumia was in the school to commission an administration block, dormitory block and classrooms for the school, and as the Vice President's delegation arrived, the students went into a frenzy, chanting jama songs with lyrics commending President Akufo-Addo for the introduction of Free SHS, which they said has enabled a number of them to be in school.



A number of the students made emotional revelations about how Free SHS has saved them from being school dropouts.



"We are here because of Nana Akufo-Addo. Some of us wouldn't have been here without his Free SHS," one student said.



"This man, God will continue to bless him for what he has done. How could I be here without his Free SHS intervention," said another.



Other students were also full of praise for the president for other educational incentives such as free uniforms and meals.

"It is not easy to have this Free SHS. We are attending school for free and we are also getting uniforms for free. Look at my uniform, I have four of these uniforms for free. May God bless Nana Akufo-Addo."



The Akufo-Addo government introduced the Free SHS policy in its first year in office in 2017.



Currently, all students at all levels of senior high schools, numbering about 1.2 million students nationwide are benefitting from the policy.



