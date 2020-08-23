5
Politics Sun, 23 Aug 2020

Kabila loses CPP Secretary position to ex PURC PRO, Nana Yaa Jantuah

Kabila Attacks Acting General Secretary of CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila has lost the bid to become the substantive General Secretary of the party.

He was beaten by former PURC Public Affairs Director, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah who polled 187 votes as against 67 votes for Kabila.

Meanwhile, Mr Ivor Greenstreet, has, again, been elected to lead the party into the 7 December 2020 general elections.

The party’s internal polls were held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 22 August 2020.

Below are the full results of the Congress:

Results from CPP National Delegates Congress -Eastern Region

Presidential

Bright Akwetey -27

Dr. Divine Ayivor -14

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213

National Executives

National Chairman

Hajia Hamdatu -73

Nana Bright Oduro -68

Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa kumakuma-100

Rejected -5

National Vice Chairman

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84

Emmanuel Ogbojor -125

John Benjamin Davids-39

Rejected -7

General Secretary

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187

James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67

Rejected -1

National Woman Org.

Hajia Aisha Sulley -129

Rose Austin Tenadu -122

Rejected -4

National Organizer

Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179

Rashid Alao -76

National Youth Organizer

Osei Kofi Aquah -168

Solomon Duncan -80

Rejected -6

Treasurer

Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169

Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79

Rejected -7

Source: Kasapa FM

