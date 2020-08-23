Kabila loses CPP Secretary position to ex PURC PRO, Nana Yaa Jantuah

Click for Market Deals →
Acting General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila has lost the bid to become the substantive General Secretary of the party.
He was beaten by former PURC Public Affairs Director, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah who polled 187 votes as against 67 votes for Kabila.
Meanwhile, Mr Ivor Greenstreet, has, again, been elected to lead the party into the 7 December 2020 general elections.
The party’s internal polls were held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 22 August 2020.
Below are the full results of the Congress:
Results from CPP National Delegates Congress -Eastern Region
Presidential
Bright Akwetey -27
Dr. Divine Ayivor -14
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213
National Executives
National Chairman
Hajia Hamdatu -73
Nana Bright Oduro -68
Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa kumakuma-100
Rejected -5
National Vice Chairman
Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84
Emmanuel Ogbojor -125
John Benjamin Davids-39
Rejected -7
General Secretary
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187
James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67
Rejected -1
National Woman Org.
Hajia Aisha Sulley -129
Rose Austin Tenadu -122
Rejected -4
National Organizer
Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179
Rashid Alao -76
National Youth Organizer
Osei Kofi Aquah -168
Solomon Duncan -80
Rejected -6
Treasurer
Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169
Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79
Rejected -7
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ivor Greenstreet, two others eye CPP flagbearer slot
- CPP Party approves 20 aspirants for the upcoming National Congress
- CPP will revive defunct state companies - Aspiring Flagbearer
- CPP race: Greenstreet, Bright Akwetey pick forms
- There is no NPP or NDC govt in Ghana - Kabila
- Read all related articles