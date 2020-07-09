Politics

Kabila to contest for CPP General Secretary slot

James Kwabena Bomfeh Junior, aka Kabila

Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Junior on Wednesday affirmed his commitment to contest for the General Secretary slot of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) at the party’s August 15, National Delegates Congress.

Mr Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who is campaigning on the theme: “Tried, Tested, Proven and Trusted noted that his loyalty to the Nkrumaists tradition over the years puts him way ahead of any contestant.



“Sometimes I have been the sole defender of the CPP tradition across the media landscape, my loyalty, commitment and solid understanding of the political sphere will catapult the party to perform creditable in this year’s elections,” Mr Bomfeh also known as Kabila told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.



In October 2018, the Central Committee of the CPP unanimously after a meeting on October 24, 2018 appointed Mr Bomfeh as the CPP Acting General Secretary and Mr J. B. Daniels as Deputy General Secretary.



Mr Bomfeh had served the CPP as the Director of Elections and the Youth Organiser. Meanwhile the CPP Interim Oversight Committee has reopened nominations for contest of various positions of the party including; flagbearership and National Executive positions.



Picking and filing of nominations started from Monday, July 6th to Wednesday, July 15, 2020, a statement signed by Comrade R. O. Frimpong Manso, Chairman of the Interim Oversight Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

According to the statement, based on the recommendation of the CPP National Election’s Planning Committee, the Interim Oversight Committee had pegged nomination fees at GH¢2,000 for all categories.



The positions opened for the contest are flagbearer; national chair and leader; national vice-chairperson, treasurer, general secretary, national organizer, women, and youth organizer.



According to the statement, Presidential Aspirants would be required to pay a filing fee of GH¢100,000.00; National Chairman GH¢50,000.00; Vice-Chairman GH¢40,000.00; General Secretary GH¢40,000.00; National Treasurer GH¢40,000.00; National Organizer GH¢20, 000.00.



The statement said in conformity with the party’s adherence to promoting women empowerment and youth participation in national politics at the highest level, Women and Youth Organizer filing fees was pegged at GH¢15,000.00.



The party has also fixed July 16, 17, and 18 for vetting of all aspiring Candidates, while August 15th has been fixed for the National Delegates Congress, which would be conducted across the 16 Region simultaneously.

