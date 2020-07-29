Politics

Kabilla applauds Electoral Commission over registration exercise

Acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh has applauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for ensuring law and order in the ongoing new voter registration exercise.

The EC has repeatedly addressed any challenges that characterize the exercise.



First, the Commission, realizing some malpractices of its officials at the various registration centres, released a statement to condemn the acts and pledged to sanction the culpable ones.



They also issued a statement to condemn the shooting incident that happened at the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region involving the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Hawa Koomson.



Hawa Koomson, who doubles as Minister for Special Initiatives Development, went to a registration center at the Awutu Senya East and fired gunshots resulting in chaos at the center.

According to her, she acted in self-defence after realizing her life was in danger.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabilla eulogized the EC saying they have been prompt in resolving issues relating to the registration exercise.



Kabila, however, admitted that not all the challenges have been addressed but generally the exercise has been peaceful and smooth.



"I'm glad with the responsiveness and promptness of the Electoral Commission to almost all the challenges that have come up including accusations that some of their temporary staff were involved in the bad practices we were talking about. They changed them immediately. I've even heard that some of the staff members found culpable are to be arraigned before court," he said.

