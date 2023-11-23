Kan-Dapaah, Nitiwul summoned by Speaker over Kintampo clash

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

In response to a tribal clash in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has summoned the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, and the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to appear before the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, according to citinewsroom.com report.

The summon follows concerns raised by the Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Kwame Kumah, regarding clashes between the Mo and Wangara tribes in the constituency.



The clash reportedly stemmed from a request by the Mo tribe to perform rituals within the months of November and December, coinciding with the annual Klubi Festival of the Wangara community.



According to the report, the situation has become volatile, prompting fears of a potential war between the two tribes.



The request for rituals comes in the aftermath of a tragic incident in Nkwanta, Oti Region, where eight people lost their lives, leading the National Peace Council to activate a mediation process.



During a parliamentary session, MP Joseph Kwame Kumah highlighted the urgency of the matter and called for immediate government intervention to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Speaker of Parliament echoed these concerns and directed the Ministers of Defence and National Security to provide a briefing on the actions being taken by the government to prevent any additional clashes.



"This is an urgent matter that should be handled with dispatch. I think tomorrow should be okay for the two ministers and their commanders to appear before the committee early tomorrow morning by 9 am to brief the committee. It is an urgent matter," stated Speaker Alban Bagbin.



“The National Security Council through their regional office should immediately intervene because the chieftaincy institution is one of the cornerstones of the peace and security of our country, and we hold that institution dearly. We will do everything to prevent that institution from falling into disarray,” he added.



