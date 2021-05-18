Kasoa 4-member gang jailed 72 years for rape, robbery

The four-member gang has been jailed 72 years in imprisonment

• A circuit court at the Awutu Ofaakor has sentenced 4 young men to 18 years imprisonment with each hard labour for rape and robbery

• The four-member gang pleaded not guilty to the crime



• The group according to the Awutu Bereku Police raped a pregnant woman in one of their operations



A four-member gang made up of four young men within the ages of 22 and 28 have been jailed to a total of 72 years in prison.



These young men are known for consistently terrorizing residents of Kasoa in the Central Region.

A circuit court at the Awutu Ofaakor presided over by Ebenezer Osei Dark found Edwin Paa Kwesi, 28, Solomon Quaye, 26, Paul Sekyi, 24, and Benjamin Mensah, 22, guilty of robbery and rape and sentenced each one of them to 18 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.



The gang according to the Awutu Bereku Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamaklo, had been on their wanted list for committing atrocious crimes in Kasoa and its environs.



In one of their raping spree, a pregnant woman who fell victim to them was brutally raped.



Additionally, the four-member gang who hail from Agbogbloshie in Accra have conducted several robbery and rape operations in Kasoa.