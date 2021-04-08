Kasoa Murder: Alleged killer was hoping to be rich by Easter Monday – Friends reveal

The two suspects have been remanded into police custody

Uncle of the deceased 11-year-old boy of the Kasoa incident, Mohammed Danjuma has recounted how friends of one of the killers revealed how he was convinced about getting rich after the murder incident.

According to Mohammed, these youngsters narrated that the oldest among the two killers always visited their usual place of smoking weed and confirmed that by Easter Monday, he will be a rich person. Little did they know, however, that he had allegedly killed someone for money rituals.



Speaking to Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, Mohammed shared: “His friends are saying that whenever he comes to their weed smoking base, he always tells them that by Monday, he was going to be rich.



But for the other accomplice, there are no complaints about him. But for the older one, everyone has confirmed that he is a smoker”.



Mohammed furthered that there were very bad reports of the alleged 18-year-old killer in the neighbourhood.



“One woman came to testify that she took him [the alleged killer] in as her own son but his behaviour scared her and so she had no option than to send him away. The next morning, he came to scatter her flower pots and left her a message that he will make her life unbearable. The woman made the police arrest him but he was released after four days”, Mohammed narrated.



Background

Two teenagers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region, for their alleged involvement in a murder said to be related to money rituals.



The teenage boys, 16 and 18 years respectively, are said to have lured their victim, an 11-year-old-boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and reportedly killed him.







They are said to have hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.



Following this incident, Ghanaians especially social media users have called on the Government to place a ban on ‘Mallams’ and other money ritualists from appearing and advertising their products on television stations and radio.



