Kasoa Murder: Cosmopolitan nature of area cause of notoriety - Allotey Jacobs

Sacked NDC member, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator and Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attributed the current bad deeds in Kasoa to the cosmopolitan nature of the area.

Kasoa has been in the news for bad reasons over the past few days.



Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17 respectively, on Saturday, April 3, 2021 allegedly murdered a 10-year old boy in Lamptey Mills a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to reports, the two boys lured the deceased into an uncompleted building and hit him with a club, killing him instantly.



It took the timely intervention of the Police to stop eyewitnesses who had attempted to lynch the two boys.



The teenagers have been remanded in custody after appearing before a court on Tuesday.

Speaking to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator and Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) noted that all manner of characters come to play in the area due to the diverse tribes.



According to Aklotey Jacobs, murder, love for quick money, among others have become the order of the day in the area.



“That is why I always say that Hawa Koomson has done well with the area. A lot has changed in that area and I was hoping that the change would have reflected the cultural behaviour of the area, but it seems the integration and lack of parental care is not helping matters”, Allotey Jacobs



Asked whether or not the infiltration of spiritual men on TV played a factor in the Kasoa murder, Allotey Jacobs responded in the affirmative adding that these men have the powers to hypnotize their clients forcing them to meet their demands at all cost.



