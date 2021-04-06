Kasoa Murder: Court remands two teenage suspects, case adjourned to April 20

Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini, the two teenagers accused of killing an 11-year-old, Ishmael Mensah, at Kasoa in the Central region over the weekend, have been remanded into police custody.

The Ofaakor District Court presided over by Her Worship, Rosemond Vera Ocloo, ruled for the two to remain in police custody as investigations proceed.



The two allegedly killed and buried Ishmael on Holy Saturday, April 3, 2021, in what is widely being believed to have been an action intended for rituals.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, some residents of Kasoa thronged the premises of the court to hear the proceedings of the fist sitting on the case, which has become one of national interest.



The report indicated the somber mood of the family of the deceased, stating that the mother of the murdered boy cried uncontrollably.



Meanwhile, a charge of murder has been slapped on the two with their next appearance scheduled for April 20, 2021.



Background

Two teenagers were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in what seems to be a ritual murder.



Reports available to GhanaWeb indicates the police received a distress call on Saturday at about 10:15 am about a homicide incident at Coca-Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to preliminary police investigations, the victim identified as Ishmael was killed by 16-year-old Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini, 17.



The teenage suspects are reported to have invited the deceased into an uncompleted building where they hit him with a club and cement blocks, killing him at about 9:30 am the same morning.



Police sources say the boys then buried the deceased in the uncompleted building with the hope of coming back for his body in the night for ritual purposes.



Some neighbours however caught wind of their actions and raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the two.

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital awaiting post-mortem whilst the suspects have been taken into custody.



Some reports claim that the suspects were told by a fetish priest to bring human parts for money rituals hence their actions.



The mother of the victim, Hajia Maame has spoken to Citi News and expressed shock over her son’s demise.







