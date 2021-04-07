Kasoa Ritual Killing: Fetish priestess arrested

A fetish priestess has been arrested in connection with the killing of the 10-year-old boy by two teenagers at Kasoa.

The fetish priestess was arrested at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region following police intelligence.



According to reports, her docket has been sent to the CID Head Quarters in Accra for investigations.



Background



Two teenagers were arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region, for their alleged involvement in a murder said to be related to money rituals.



The teenage boys, 16 and 18 years respectively, are said to have lured their victim, a 10-year-old boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and reportedly killed him.

They are said to have hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.



The incident happened at the Kasoa suburb of Lamptey Mills on Saturday, April 3, 2021 between 5 and 6pm according to sources.



But some residents in the area said a fetish priest the suspects had contacted had told them to bring human parts for rituals.



Meanwhile, Atinkaonline.com will update the public soon about this latest development.



