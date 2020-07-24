Politics

Kasoa impasse: NPP, NDC sign MoU to maintain peace

The two major political parties in Ghana - New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress

Leaders of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency have agreed to maintain peace in the area after both parties signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ahead of this year’s elections.

This happened when the Kasoa Odupong Ofaakor Traditional area summoned the MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson and her party executives as well as the NDC executives including their Parliamentary Candidate to come and explain why they have been engaging in violence in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise which seems to tarnish the image of Kasoa.



The two parties have been in the news for wrong reasons since the Electoral Commission commenced its registration exercise with the recent one being the member of Parliament Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson pulling a gun at a registration center last Monday when she was touring some centers.



Addressing the media after the meeting, the Gyasehene of Odupong Ofaakor, Nai Amanbuo Nimsaah II said the two parties agreed to sign the MoU to assure the people of the area, to propagate peace and desist from violence heading to the general elections.

He warned that the traditional authorities has taken the decision to punish any individual or group of persons who will be involved in political violence to serve as deterrent to anyone who is planning to tarnish the image of Kasoa.





