Kasoa killing: Arrested priestess gave birth two weeks ago and still breastfeeding

The fetish Priestess arrested by the police is a nursing mother

It has emerged that the fetish Priestess arrested in connection with the death of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Great Lamptey Mills in Kasoa is a breastfeeding mother.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the priestess who allegedly encouraged the two teenage boys involved in the Kasoa Ritual killing of a ten-year-old boy Ishmael Mensah Abdallah.



According to information available to this website, the priestess was located by the Police at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, a young man who claims to be very close to the family of the priestess indicated that she gave birth two weeks ago and is still breastfeeding her baby.



He said the police have prematurely weaned the baby from the mother whose name is given as Charity.

To him, the news of her arrest in connection to murder comes as a shock because for years working with the shrine, they do not engage in money rituals but rather heal people of their sicknesses.



He used the opportunity to call on the Police to force the teenagers involved in the murder to point rightly to who they went to because to him, he is not sure the shrine he has known for several years will be involved in human sacrifices.



