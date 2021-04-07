Kasoa killing: It's time to prioritize the welfare of your children - Minister to parents

Justina Marigold Assan and the Central Regional Commander, Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong

Following the gruesome killing of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa by two teenagers, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, paid a visit to the family of the deceased, assuring them that the killers will be brought to book.

She urged the family to use this incident to prioritize the welfare of their other children, ensuring that they are living in accordance with morally acceptable behaviors so as not to endanger their own lives and bring grief to their parents.



She also assured them that the body of their late son will be released to them by Thursday, so that they are able to perform the burial rites in accordance with Islamic tradition.



Earlier, the Spokesperson for the family, Samed Akalilu, had lamented, while acknowledging that there was the need for the police to conduct investigations into the matter, on the denial they received when they went asking for the body of Ishmael Mensah – their son, to bury.



The family had initially planned the burial for Tuesday but had to hold on as the police did not release the body to them due to its investigations into the crime.

The police have said that the suspects, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini – 16 and 18 years – confessed that a spiritualist whom they had discovered through national television agreed to help them become instant billionaires by demanding for the sacrifice of a human being and a sum of GH¢5,000.



After their first appearance in court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the court ruled for them to be remanded in police custody and to reappear in court on April 20, 2021.



Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the man who is believed to be behind the alleged ritual, promising the duo riches in exchange for the killing of another.



