Kasoa killing: NDC communications team member calls on MPs to pass broadcasting bill

National Democratic Congress (NDC),Communication Team Member, Edward Mortey

A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edward Mortey has called on Parliament of Ghana to pass the Broadcasting bill.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV’s, Onua Maakye Morning show, the Deputy Communication Officer for the Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency urged Members of Parliament to raise the debate of the bill on the floor in order to pile up pressure on the National Media Commission (NMC) to put in place guidelines on how to operate media in the country.



His comments follow the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the central region which has been attributed to the proliferation of ‘juju spiritualists’ on television channels.



“The NCA is to monitor and evaluate media content but the last time they did that was in 2015. Even that, it was supported by the European Union during the local level elections.” He mentioned

The firebrand politician believes that monitoring and evaluation will help Ghanaians know how the media operates.



Meanwhile, the purpose of the Bill is to provide comprehensive legislation on broadcasting services regulated by the NMC and the National Communications Authority (NCA) in a manner consistent with the constitution.



