Kasoa killings: Expedite investigations so we get to bury our son - Family

Mother of Ishmael shares this beautiful photo with him

Days after his gruesome killing and having already exceeded the time to have buried their son in line with Islamic practices, the family of the late Ishmael Mensah, have asked the police to speed up processes to release the body to them.

The family wants investigations, for which reason the 10-year-old’s body has not yet been released to them, to be concluded soon so they can offer their child a proper burial.



Samed Aklilu, the spokesperson for the family, explained that they are aware of the investigations, but insisted that due to Islamic tradition, they hope to also bury their son soon, reports citinewsroom.com.



“It is very painful but the expectation is that a Muslim is to be buried not long after his passing. We are not oblivious of the fact that there have to be investigations into the matter, we only want the police to expedite the investigations.



“If we get Ishmael today, we will bury him right away. But then, we also want the perpetrators to face the full rigors of the law,” he said.



Following the news of the killing of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Kasoa, many around the country were shocked, pouring out onto social media to express their angst and to call for justice to be served in the case.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 17, who are friends of the deceased, are believed to have performed the heinous crime to fulfill some money ritual requirements.

Information from the police investigation shows that the suspects invited the deceased to an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks, instantly killing him.



“Suspects after that buried [the] deceased in the uncompleted building and awaited his removal in the night for ritual purpose,” a police statement said.



It is believed by some residents in the area that there may be other accomplices although the police are yet to corroborate such claims.



Felix and Nicholas – the two suspects, who are said to be junior high school students, are currently in police custody after a court remanded them following their first hearing yesterday.



Later this week, however, it is expected that a delegation from the Central Regional Police command will be at Kasoa over the alleged ritual killing, as well as to commiserate with the family of the deceased.



