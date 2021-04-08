Kasoa murder: My grandson was once arrested for stealing not rape - Grandfather of 2nd suspect reveals

The two suspects have been remanded into police custody

Noah Kini, the grandfather of the second suspect arrested for the murder of a 10-year-old boy for money rituals at Kasoa has revealed that his grandson was once arrested for stealing.

Contrary to assertions that his grandson was once committed to the cells for defilement, Noah Kini revealed otherwise.



According to him, his grandson was rather arrested for stealing an alleged amount of $10,000 from his employers and spent a few days in police custody before he was discharged about 4 months ago.



“About five young boys worked with this Alhaji, but the day, Alhaji asked Nico to go and sweep his hall, the employer later complained that his money was missing. And since Nico was the one who had gone to his hall that morning he was accused of the theft.



“I refused to believe it. Nico himself wanted us to visit a shrine to settle the issue, because in this area that is how we find who is actually guilty of thefts,” he said.



Nicholas Kini and his accomplice Felix Nyarko Anane were arrested after the gruesome murder of 10-year-old, Ishmael Mensah Abdallah on Friday, April 4, 2021.



Recalling the events thatpreceeded the criminal act, Noah Kini recalled that he got the hint that his grandson had committed a heinous act after he came home complaining of heartaches and pleaded to rest for the day.

“It was around, 10:30 am to 11:00 am when someone came here to inform me that Nico and another teenager have killed somebody. I was confused, but I have nothing to say” the grandfather of the 2nd suspect said in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.







According to Noah Kini, a decision by his grandson’s accomplice who once stole money from his father so they could go and buy a mobile phone has brought a rift between himself and the accomplice’s father.



“Some years ago, Felix stole his father’s money and brought it to this house, that caused a huge fight between him and his father. So, I even warned him [Nicholas] to stop associating with Felix,” he told JoyNews.



