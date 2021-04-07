Kasoa murder: Take extra care of your children – Victim’s brother to parents

The brother of the 11-year-old, Ismael Mensah, who met his untimely death on Saturday, April 3, 2021, when two teenagers reportedly murdered him for money ritual at Kasoa in the Central Region has sent out a word of advice to parents.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, the senior brother of Ishmael, who was devastated by the murder case called on parents and guardians to be vigilant to avert a similar situation.



He tasked parents to be mindful of the kind of friends their wards associate themselves with as bad company can lead to their children’s death.



“I will advise that people take care of their children, not all friends are friends. If your child is going out, take care, know where they are.”



Narrating the gruesome murder of his younger brother to GhanaWeb’s Ekow Arthur-Aidoo, he revealed that he is still in shock adding that he had to rush back to their family house upon receiving the news.



“Ismael is my brother, we have the same mother and father. I am in the Volta Region. Yesterday, they called to inform me that Ismael had been murdered. I couldn’t believe it and had to rush back to Kasoa to see what had happened.”

“Ishmael is dead and gone, but the parents of the murderers should be aware… his painful death is in our hearts. He wasn’t a bad boy, he was respectful, it is very painful.”







The family of the 11-year-old boy is calling for justice adding that they will take the laws into their hands if justice is denied.



“I am in Ghana, I have witnessed a similar situation in the Volta Region. Someone killed another but the family of the murderer was rich and so they billed the murderer and left the family of the victim in pains. If I see the boy now, I will retaliate,” he told GhanaWeb.



